Jan 08 - Fitch's annual series of European credit outlook events returns in January, with a combination of presentations and panel discussion from our Sovereign, Bank, Covered Bonds, Structured Finance and Corporate groups on what they expect to be the key credit trends in 2013.

The series begins in London on Tuesday 15 January and key topics will include:

Eurozone Sovereigns - Austerity: over the worst? Debt sustainability in a low growth future; Core and Periphery - closing the gap.

European Banks - Ring-fencing, recovery and resolution; Swimming in liquidity or drowning in debt; Banking Union: a solution or a threat? Deleveraging effects.

European High Yield - When banks deleverage: HY bond boom vs loan market funding cliff; Competing for capital; Fundamental credit trends; Institutional and regulatory constraints; National biases; New CLOs?

London: Tuesday 15 January - here

Amsterdam: Tuesday 22 January - here

Paris: Wednesday 23 January - here

Frankfurt: Thursday 24 January - here

Stockholm: Tuesday 5 February - here

Oslo: Wednesday 6 February - here

Copenhagen: Thursday 7 February - here

Helsinki: Friday 8 February - here

Details of further Credit Outlook events happening in Geneva, Madrid, Munich, Zurich and Vienna from mid-February through to late March will follow later this month.