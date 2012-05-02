(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 02 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited's (MHRIL; 'Fitch A(ind)'/Stable) INR800m purchaser payouts, originated under a fresh receivables assignment transaction, a 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)' rating.

The rating addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of December 2015, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The rating is based on the credit rating of the originator MHRIL, as the assignment is with full recourse to the originator. The pool assigned to the purchaser has future receivables of INR1,126.7m.

MHRIL's ratings are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch A(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR250m, INR500m, INR800 purchaser payouts (originated under three receivables assignment transactions, respectively): 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)'

- INR600m fund-based working capital facilities: 'Fitch A(ind)'

- INR100m non-fund based facilities: 'Fitch A1(ind)'

For MHRIL's rating rationale, refer to the rating action commentary, "Mahindra Holidays Affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)'/Stable", dated 21 October 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.