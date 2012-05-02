Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 02 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Supermint Exports Pvt. Ltd.'s (SML) 'Fitch B+(ind)' National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch B+(ind)nm' on Fitch's website. Simultaneously, the agency has classified the company's following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:
- INR4.5m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch B+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'; Outlook Stable
- INR90m funds-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch B+(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage on SML. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and will be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and any rating action will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.