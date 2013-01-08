(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 08 -

Summary analysis -- Solvay S.A. ----------------------------------- 08-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Belgium

Primary SIC: Chemical

preparations,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 834437

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Sep-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

24-Aug-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Belgium-based chemical group Solvay S.A. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its "satisfactory" business risk profile and its "intermediate" financial risk profile.