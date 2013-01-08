BRIEF-Roma Group says Yue Kwai Wa Ken ceased to act as chairman
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
Jan 08 -
Summary analysis -- Solvay S.A. ----------------------------------- 08-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Belgium
Primary SIC: Chemical
preparations,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 834437
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Sep-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
24-Aug-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Belgium-based chemical group Solvay S.A. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its "satisfactory" business risk profile and its "intermediate" financial risk profile.
