(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'CCC+' issue rating and its 'cnCCC+' Greater China regional scale rating to a proposed issue of U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. (B-/Negative/--; cnB-/--). The rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

The issue rating on Hopson's proposed notes is one notch lower than the corporate credit rating to reflect our opinion that offshore noteholders would be materially disadvantaged, compared with onshore creditors, in the event of default. In our view, the company's ratio of priority borrowings to total assets will remain above our notching threshold of 15% for speculative-grade debt.

The rating on Hopson reflects the weak sales execution and very high leverage of the China-based property developer due to aggressive debt-funded expansion. We expect the company's weak corporate governance and continued related-party transactions to remain rating constraints. Hopson's established brand name in tier-one cities, diverse revenue stream from a large number of saleable property projects, and its large low-cost land bank temper the above weaknesses.

The negative rating outlook on Hopson reflects our expectation that the company's cash flow will remain weak and its leverage will stay high over the next 12 months. We also anticipate that the company's liquidity will be weak if its sales execution does not pick up significantly.

