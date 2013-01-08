(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 08 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Gas Natural SDG S.A. -------------------------- 08-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Natural gas

distribution

Mult. CUSIP6: 367205

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Dec-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

20-Feb-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

21-Feb-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR813 mil fltg rate Tranche 5 bank ln due

08/07/2013 BBB 17-Dec-2010

EUR1 bil fltg rate snr unsecd bank ln due

03/24/2013 BBB 17-Dec-2010

EUR3 bil fltg rate snr unsecd bank ln due

03/24/2015 BBB 17-Dec-2010

Rationale

The ratings on Spanish power and gas company Gas Natural SDG S.A. (Gas Natural) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile.