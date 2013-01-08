BRIEF-Roma Group says Yue Kwai Wa Ken ceased to act as chairman
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 08 -
Ratings -- La Financiere Atalian SA ------------------------------- 08-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Services, NEC
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Jan-2013 B+/-- B+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR235 mil nts due 12/31/2020 B 08-Jan-2013
