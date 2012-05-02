(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 02 -

Overview

-- In our view, Latvian authorities remain committed to fiscal targets, with the general government deficit declining to 3.5% of GDP in 2011 versus 8.2% in 2010.

-- We believe that recent political reforms should strengthen political accountability and fiscal discipline over the medium term.

-- We are therefore raised our long- and short-term local and foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on Latvia to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'.

-- With this upgrade, Latvia returns to investment grade for the first time since Feb. 24, 2009.

-- The outlook is stable.

Rating Action

On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long- and short-term local and foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Latvia to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'. At the same time, we withdrew the recovery rating of '3' because under our criteria we do not assign recovery ratings to investment-grade sovereign debt. We have revised Latvia's transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The outlook on the long-term ratings is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Latvia balance our view of the government's proven political commitment to fiscal discipline, the economy's considerable flexibility, and the material increase in exports as a share of GDP, against the constraints of large (albeit decreasing) external debt, relatively moderate GDP per capita, and a lack of monetary policy flexibility.