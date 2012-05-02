May 02 -

Summary analysis -- Aviva PLC ------------------------------------- 02-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom

Local currency A/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 05382A

Mult. CUSIP6: G0683Q

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Mar-2009 A/-- --/--

08-Apr-2003 A+/-- --/--

Rationale

The rating on Aviva PLC (Aviva) reflects the diversified cash flows from its operating subsidiaries, its very strong liquidity, strong debt-servicing ability, and its strong access to the capital markets. These strengths are partially offset by the exposure to investment risk, and the level of double leverage within the group. Aviva is rated two notches below the core operating entities of the group. This is standard notching for holding companies based in the EU under our criteria (see "Holding Company Analysis," published on June 11, 2009, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Dividends from subsidiaries are well diversified between the life and general insurance businesses across various geographies. The diversity of Aviva's business by geography, business line, and risk exposure generates strategic, cash flow, and capital benefits for the group. Aviva's dividends from subsidiaries remain exposed to investment risk, although operational capital generation improved during 2010 and 2011, which gives Aviva more flexibility in managing its cash flows, capital, and liquidity.

As a major issuer in the sterling and eurobond markets, and one of the largest listed U.K. insurers, Aviva has an excellent reputation in the capital markets, enabling the group to access funding on attractive terms. We view both Aviva and the wider group as having strong debt-servicing abilities. That said, its coverage ratios are weaker than those achieved before the financial crisis, partly because leverage levels have risen.