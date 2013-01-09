On Dec. 31, 2012, the Dexia group published a press release outlining a Jan. 31, 2013, deadline for the closing of the sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to a new government-sponsored bank, to which Dexia has referred in its publication as "Nouvel Etablissement de Credit" (NEC). NEC will be owned initially by the French state (AA+/Negative/A-1+; shareholding of 75%); Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC; AA+/Negative/A-1+; shareholding of 20%); and La Banque Postale (LBP; A+/Negative/A-1; shareholding of 5%). LBP will have an option to increase its shareholding to up to 33%. However, the French government will remain the majority shareholder through the combination of its direct shareholding and that of CDC. On Dec. 28, 2012, the European Commission granted approval for the proposed sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to NEC.

As part of the CreditWatch resolutions, we will review our assessment of Dexia Municipal Agency's creditworthiness. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements on Dexia Municipal Agency's public-sector covered bonds by Feb. 15, 2013. All else remaining the same, we would expect to cap the ratings at one notch above our assessment of the creditworthiness of Dexia Municipal Agency due to counterparty risk. The change to our assessment of DMA's creditworthiness is likely to be positive, and would therefore at least partially offset the negative rating impact of counterparty risk.

In our view, there remains execution risk in the proposed sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to NEC. If the sale does not take place within the announced timeframe, we will resolve the counterparty criteria element of the CreditWatch placements based on our current view of Dexia Municipal Agency's creditworthiness. This would result in a downgrade of five notches to 'A-', assuming all else remains the same.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Related Criteria

Related Research

RATINGS LIST

Rating

Program/ To From

Country: Covered bond type

Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative

Dexia Municipal Agency

AA+/Watch Neg AA+/Watch Neg

France: Legislation-Enabled Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Obligations Foncieres)