(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based SEW Infrastructure Limited's (SEW) INR500m non-convertible cumulative redeemable preference shares a final rating of 'Fitch A(ind)'. This follows the receipt of final transaction documents conforming to information previously received.

The instrument is rated one notch lower than SEW's National Long-Term 'Fitch A+(ind)' rating due to its subordinated nature. According to the terms of the instrument, a downgrade of the debt rating below investment-grade ('Fitch BBB-(ind)') would be an event of default. This covenant could cause the rating to move directly from 'Fitch BBB(ind)' to 'Fitch C(ind)' or 'Fitch D(ind)'.

Fitch notes another stringent financial covenant which defines an increase in book debt/EBITDA above 4.5x as an event of default. Since the covenant is close to Fitch's guideline for negative rating action on the National Long-Term rating (net adjusted debt/EBITDA above 4.5x), the covenant may be triggered even close to the current rating levels, leading to a downgrade by several notches. The company's book debt/EBIDTA for the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) was 2.55x.

Fitch also currently has the following ratings on SEW:

National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch A+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR2.85bn long-term loans: 'Fitch A+(ind)'

INR4.22bn cash credit limits: 'Fitch A+(ind)'

INR0.5bn non-convertible debentures: 'Fitch A+(ind)'

INR1.5bn short-term bank loans: 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

INR22.46bn non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A+(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'

*INR3.7bn commercial paper/short-term debt: 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

*Carved out of cash credit limits

For SEW's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary entitled, "SEW Infrastructure Downgraded to 'Fitch A+(ind)'/Stable", dated 7 December 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.