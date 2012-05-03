May 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Coface group's major
insurance entities' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. The
agency has also affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Coface
S.A., the head entity of Coface, at 'A+'. The Outlooks on all ratings are
Stable. The agency has also affirmed the Short-term IFS ratings of Coface S.A.
and Coface Kreditversicherung AG, Coface's German insurance subsidiary, at
'F1+'.
The affirmations reflect Coface's solid financial profile at end-2011, as
demonstrated by its sound underwriting performance reflected in an improved
Fitch calculated combined ratio at 89% down from 92% in 2010, and a positive,
albeit lower, EUR74m net profit partly due to non-recurrent items. The ratings
also reflect its solid global business positioning; and its strong capital
levels commensurate with the current rating.
The Stable Outlooks indicate the agency's expectations that Coface will uphold
its current capital position and withstand expected increasing corporate
insolvencies as a result of conservative underwriting measures implemented since
mid-2011 in anticipation of a significant global economic slowdown.
Fitch views Coface's strategic importance to its parent company, Natixis
('A+'/Negative), as limited. Given Natixis' weaker financial profile, Fitch
believes that its ability to provide support to Coface would be constrained.
Overall, Fitch views Natixis' ownership of Coface as a drag to Coface's ratings.
Although unlikely in the medium term, factors that could trigger a rating
upgrade include a new and financially stronger shareholding structure in which
Coface's strategic importance increases at the same time as the group's
standalone financial profile remains strong.
The ratings could be downgraded if the credit quality of Natixis deteriorates to
the extent that capital is extracted from Coface to support Natixis; or Coface's
standalone profile deteriorated as reflected in increased insolvencies leading
to a combined ratio sustainably above 100% and a fall in its current capital
levels.
Coface is the third-largest international credit insurer, with an estimated 20%
global market share and gross written premiums of EUR1.35bn in 2011. The group's
competitive advantages are its strong franchise, consistent strategy and IT
systems that facilitate streamlined underwriting under strict guidelines. Coface
has a strong standing in the complementary businesses of credit information,
factoring and debt collection.
The rating actions are as follows:
Coface S.A.:
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IFS affirmed at 'F1+'
Coface Kreditversicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IFS affirmed at 'F1+'
Coface Assicurazioni Spa:
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Coface Austria Kreditversicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Coface North America Insurance Company:
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Coface Finanz GmbH:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Coface Deutschland AG:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable