May 03
Overview
-- The Austrian government has recapitalized Austria-based KA Finanz.
-- We are affirming our 'A/A-1' ratings KA Finanz.
-- The ratings reflect our view of the bank's adequate business position,
moderate capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and
adequate liquidity.
-- We classify KA Finanz as a government-related entity (GRE) under our
criteria and consider there is a very high likelihood for timely and
sufficient extraordinary government support from the Austrian government to KA
Finanz in case of need.
-- The ratings on KA Finanz benefit from four notches of uplift above its
SACP of 'bbb-' for potential extraordinary government support in a crisis.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that KA's GRE status and
Austria's ability and willingness to support KA Finanz will remain unchanged.
Rating Action
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term
and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Austria-based KA Finanz
AG. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
Our ratings on KA Finanz reflect its anchor of 'bbb+', which represents our
view of the economic environment in countries where the bank operates and the
banking industry risk in Austria.
We consider the bank's business position to be "adequate" and to be a neutral
factor. This is because following its legal separation from Kommunalkredit
Austria AG (not rated), KA Finanz works out legacy loans and does not conduct
new business. We assess the bank's capital and earnings as "moderate". The
score benefits from the state support that restored the bank's depleted
capital base after the sizable losses from the restructuring of Greek
government debt as well as from our assumption of the state's commitment to
keep the bank's Tier 1 capital ratio above 7%. Our assessment of KA Finanz's
risk position is "moderate", mainly due to exposure to tail risk and
reflecting concentration in the securities portfolio. We view funding as
"average" and liquidity as "adequate", but our assessment is based on the
close ties to and expected ongoing support from the bank's sole owner, the
Austrian government. We assess KA Finanz's stand-alone credit profile (SACP)
at 'bbb-'.
We regard KA Finanz as a government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria,
with a "very high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary
government support in a case of need. We expect support to come from its 100%
owner, the Republic of Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+). In accordance with our
criteria for GREs, our support assessment is based on KA Finanz's:
-- "Very important" role for the Austrian government. KA Finanz's default
could destabilize the Austrian banking system and tarnish Austria's reputation
and the bank is meeting a key political objective; and
-- "Very strong" link with the government. The bank plays and important
public policy role as the workout entity of the former Kommunalkredit Austria.
The government has displayed a track record of support for KA Finanz and has
stated its commitment to support the bank in the future.
We expect KA Finanz's role for the government and its link to the government
to remain unchanged at least in the medium term, whereas Kommunalkredit
Austria AG may be reprivatized in the future.