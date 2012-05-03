(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03 -

Overview

-- The City of Helsingborg, while expanding its municipal inhouse bank, has prolonged the maturity profile of its external loans.

-- We also observe an increase in the city's committed liquidity facilities, which combined with the extended debt maturities, have in our view strengthened Helsingborg's individual credit profile.

-- We are raising our long-term rating on Helsingborg to 'AAA' from 'AA+' and affirming our 'A-1+' and 'K-1' short-term ratings.

-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment that Helsingborg will manage its increasing loan portfolio prudently, minimizing refinancing risks, and that its liquidity position will remain a positive credit factor over the planning period through 2014.

Rating Action

On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on the Swedish City of Helsingborg to 'AAA' from 'AA+'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, the 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit rating and 'K-1' short-term Nordic national scale rating were affirmed.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects our view of Helsingborg's strengthened liquidity position. Sweden's stable and supportive local and regional government (LRG) system and Helsingborg's dynamic local economy further support the ratings. The ratings on Helsingborg also incorporate our previous assumptions of a moderate buildup in the city's tax-supported debt to finance its municipal companies' investments over 2012-2014.

In our view, Helsingborg benefits from very strong system support and institutional stability. We base this view on Sweden's far-reaching equalization system and the city's compliance with its balanced-budget requirement. The lack of a formalized bail-out system is compensated by the Swedish government's long-standing track record of support for LRGs and its commitment to stability.

Helsingborg's local economy is well balanced and exhibits a diverse industry structure with an employment profile focused on logistics and trade. In addition, close integration within the Oresund region boosts Helsingborg's local economy and contributes to economic activity. We estimate the city's GDP per capita at a strong $42,200, based on data from 2009 (the latest available). Moreover, we believe the city has strong growth prospects and expect its population to increase by about 1.1% annually in our base case through to 2014. Helsingborg's expanding economy, in line with our base-case scenario, should help it achieve a moderate operating surplus of about 5% on average over 2012-2014. We expect the city's deficit after capital accounts to average a minor 1% of revenues over the same period. This is because the city has reduced its capital investment program by postponing the construction of a railway tunnel, costing Swedish krona (SEK) 2 billion, in anticipation of substantial cofinancing from the central government.

The city's company sector currently has ambitious investment programs. Utility company Oresundkraft's construction of a new combined heat and power plant is nearing completion, with the startup of energy production expected in late 2012. However, this investment, totaling about SEK1.9 billion, has put Helsingborg's tax-supported debt on an increasing trend. In addition, housing company Helsingborgshem plans significant investments in new production and maintenance over the next three years, which will increase its borrowing needs. In our base case, we expect Helsingborg's tax-supported debt to reach 45% by year-end 2014.

We observe that the city lends the proceeds of all its debt to the municipal companies, however, and we consider the two main borrowers, Oresundkraft and Helsingborgshem, to be self-supporting. In addition, the harbor company is debt-free and doesn't require ongoing support from the city. As such, we regard the debt passed on to these financially sound subsidiaries as positive to our assessment of Helsingborg's overall debt position.