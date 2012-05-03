(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Republic of Khakassia's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB-', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The agency also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'A+(rus)' with Stable Outlook.

The affirmation reflects the republic's satisfactory budget performance, supported by swift economic growth and moderate direct risk. The ratings also factor in the high taxpayer concentration and contingent liabilities stemming from its public sector.

Improved budgetary performance with an operating margin at about 10%, the narrowing of the budget deficit and strengthening debt coverage would be rating positive. Conversely an increase in direct risk above 40% of current revenue coupled with weak budgetary performance would be negative for the ratings.