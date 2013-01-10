(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 10 -
Summary analysis -- KCC Corp. ------------------------------------- 10-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Primary SIC: Construction
Mult. CUSIP6: 501255
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Aug-2007 BBB/-- BBB/--
27-Jan-2004 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
Our ratings on Korea-based building materials maker KCC Corp. (KCC;
BBB/Stable/--) reflect its leading position in domestic markets for major
products it makes and its diverse product portfolio and customer network. The
ratings also reflect solid measures of its credit quality, its strong
liquidity, and its flexible business and financial policies. Constraining
factors on the ratings are its exposure to cyclical downstream industries and
its weak corporate governance.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes KCC's leading market positions
allow it to maintain relatively stable operating performance. The company has
secured 40%-60% of domestic markets for products such as paint, glass, and
other building materials. We expect the company's long and close relationships
with major customers such as Hyundai Motor Co. (HMC; BBB+/Stable/--) and
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (HHI; not rated) to help it maintain its
leading shares in these markets.
In addition, the company's diverse product portfolio and customer network in
various industries helps ease fluctuations in its operating performance. A
variety of the company's products--such as those for construction, auto
manufacturing, and shipbuilding--are exposed to different industries. The
company also has a diverse network of customers in different industries, its
largest customer accounting for only around 5% of total revenues.
We think solid measures of credit quality and strong liquidity enable KCC to
endure cyclical demand from customers. We expect the ratio of the company's
debt to EBITDA to be below 3x over the next two years, commensurate with the
current ratings, despite our expectation that weak demand from customers in
the construction industry will continue. We also expect the company to
maintain strong liquidity. The company has had relatively high levels of cash
in addition to liquid investments, such as shareholdings of HMC and HHI.
We also view KCC's active business policy and flexible financial policy as
factors that help it navigate cyclicality in its major businesses. For
example, facing significant deterioration in its polysilicon business, in
which the company has spent the major portion of its capital expenditure, the
company has discontinued its polysilicon manufacturing facility in Korea and
has written off the value of the related assets. In our view, swift
discontinuation considerably reduced KCC's exposure to the highly cyclical and
volatile polysilicon business. Also, we expect KCC's free operating cash flow
to improve modestly over the next two years given the company's plan to cut
its capital expenditure significantly during this period, which would
demonstrate its flexible financial policy.
However, a constraint on KCC's credit quality, in our view, is its exposure to
fluctuating demand from the construction, auto manufacturing, and shipbuilding
industries, which are reliant on domestic and global economic cycles. For
example, weak domestic demand for construction has hurt the company's
profitability in the past two years, and we expect only modest recovery in
demand over the next two years to result in continued low profitability in its
building material business during the same period. Also, we see the recent
global economic downturn weakening demand from auto manufacturing and
shipbuilding industries.
In our opinion, another constraint on KCC's credit quality is weak corporate
governance. For example, the company has a poor history of corporate
governance in relation to investments in Hyundai Group affiliates mostly
unrelated to KCC's core operations. In our view, this demonstrates the
company's weak corporate governance because the investments were in the
interest of major shareholders rather than the company.
Liquidity
KCC's liquidity is "strong," as defined in our criteria. We expect the
company's sources of liquidity to exceed 1.5x uses over the next 12 months.
We assume KCC's sources of liquidity will be as follows over the next 12
months:
-- Korean won (KRW) 412 billion in cash and short-term investments as of
Sept. 30, 2012;
-- KRW909 billion in liquid investments, following a 20% reduction in
book value as of Sept. 30, 2012; and
-- KRW342 billion in cash flow from operations.
We assume KCC's uses of liquidity will be as follows over the next 12 months:
-- KRW226 billion in capital expenditures;
-- KRW857 billion in debt due to mature within a year of Sept. 30, 2012;
and
-- Modest dividend distributions.
Outlook
The stable outlook on KCC reflects our expectation that the company's strong
and stable positions in domestic paint and building material markets will
enable it to maintain its "intermediate" financial risk profile.
We may lower the ratings if debt to EBITDA for KCC exceeds 3x on a sustained
basis, likely as a result of weaker-than-expected profitability or
larger-than-expected investments. Conversely, we may raise the ratings if the
company improves its transparency in corporate governance and, at the same
time, its debt (adjusted for lease and pension liabilities) to EBITDA falls
below 1.5x for a protracted period, possibly as a result of much stronger
operating performance than we expect.