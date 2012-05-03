(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03

OVERVIEW

-- Following our review of EUROHYPO Europaeische Hypothekenbank's covered bond program, we have lowered our ratings to 'AA-' from 'AAA' on the program and all related issues.

-- The outlook for the ratings on these public-sector covered bonds is negative.

-- We have subsequently withdrawn our ratings on this public-sector covered bond program and all related issuances, at the issuer's request.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'AA-' from 'AAA' its credit ratings on EUROHYPO Europaeische Hypothekenbank S.A.'s (EUROHYPO Luxembourg) public-sector covered bonds ("lettres de gages publiques"). We have subsequently withdrawn the ratings on the program and all related issuances at the issuer's request. At the time of withdrawal, the outlook for the covered bond ratings was negative (see list below).

Today's downgrade follows our review of the latest cover pool characteristics and cash flow information as of March 31, 2012. We have applied our covered bond criteria (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009) and have reviewed the current asset-liability maturity mismatch (ALMM) risk classification, the program's categorization, the maximum potential covered bond ratings uplift, the cash flow and market value risk, and the credit enhancement provided. As a result of this analysis, we have determined the maximum potential ratings uplift for EUROHYPO Luxembourg's public-sector covered bonds to be six notches above the issuer credit rating (ICR) on the bank. This is based on a program categorization of "2" and an ALMM classification of "low".

The downgrade reflects our view on the level of market risk resulting from swap termination payments, potentially due to derivative counterparties, that have led to an increase in the target credit enhancement level. The target credit enhancement level that we believe is commensurate with a 'AAA' rating is 24.34% on a nominal basis. This target credit enhancement includes the consideration of potential swap termination payments, which amount to 11.94% of the outstanding covered bonds. According to step five of our December 2009 ALMM criteria, our analysis indicates that the available level of overcollateralization--14.26% on a nominal basis--is commensurate with a 'AA-' rating on EUROHYPO Luxembourg's public-sector covered bonds, which equals three notches' uplift above the ICR.

We have consequently lowered to 'AA-' from 'AAA' our ratings on EUROHYPO Luxembourg's covered bonds.

The negative outlook for the covered bond ratings reflects the negative outlook on the ICR, and the fact that any lowering of the ICR would directly affect our ratings on the covered bonds, all else being equal.

We have subsequently withdrawn our ratings on EUROHYPO Luxembourg's public-sector covered bond program and all related issuances, at the issuer's request.

RATINGS LIST

Rating

Program/ To From

Country: Covered bond type

Ratings Lowered And Subsequently Withdrawn At The Issuer's Request

EUROHYPO Europaeische Hypothekenbank S.A.

AA-/Negative AAA/Negative

NR AA-/Negative

Luxembourg: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettres de Gage Publiques)

NR--Not rated.