(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03 -

Summary analysis -- Kassa Nova Bank JSC --------------------------- 03-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/C Country: Kazakhstan

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Dec-2011 B/C B/C

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/C

SACP b

Anchor bb-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average

and Moderate (-1)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Very strong capitalization as measured by our risk-adjusted capital ratio.

-- Focused strategy and experienced management team.

Weaknesses:

-- Small absolute size and limited track record.

-- Challenges of managing rapid loan growth.

-- Funding dependence on subordinated debt.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Kazakhstan-based Kassa Nova Bank JSC is stable, reflecting our expectation that, although the rapid growth of its predominantly retail franchise over the next 12 months will challenge Kassa Nova, we think the bank has sufficient capital to absorb such growth. We expect the bank to maintain "very strong" capitalization and "moderate" liquidity over the next 12 months, despite our expectation of some asset quality deterioration as the loan portfolio matures.

We could lower the ratings if growth outpaces the bank's capitalization, leading to a reduction in our projected risk-adjusted capital ratio before adjustments for diversification to less than 15%. We would also consider a negative rating action if asset quality deteriorated to the extent that we revised our assessment of Kassa Nova's risk position to "weak" or if liquidity weakened substantially.

We could take a positive rating action if Kassa Nova achieved sufficient and reliable funding diversification and liquidity that compared favorably with peers', while demonstrating its ability to manage credit quality, particularly relating to capital, funding, and risk-adjusted pricing.

