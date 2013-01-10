Jan 10 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned our 'A' rating To FCT Water Dragon's $182 million
guaranteed notes.
-- FCT Water Dragon is a bankruptcy-remote special-purpose entity
incorporated under French law (fonds commun de titrisation).
Standard & Poor's has assigned its 'A ' credit rating to FCT Water Dragon's $182 guaranteed
notes. FCT Water Dragon is a French bankruptcy-remote special-purpose entity (FCT; fonds commun
de titrisation).
At closing, FCT Water Dragon issued $182 million floating-rate notes, the
proceeds of which were used to issue a secured loan to Societe Anonyme De
Credit A L'Industrie Francaise (CALIF) (not rated). Societe Generale
(A/Negative/A-1) unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the payments made
by CALIF to FCT Water Dragon under the loan.
The loan is collateralized by a portfolio of unrated loans. Under a collateral
security agreement, an overcollateralization mechanism is in place to ensure
that the value of the underlying collateral exceeds the notional value of the
notes. If additional collateral must be pledged, CALIF has the option to add
more eligible collateral under the loan or to deposit cash in a bank account
held with The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HSBC;
AA-/Stable/A-1+).
Note that we do not give any credit to this overcollateralization mechanism
and our analysis relies instead on the guarantee provided by Societe Generale
to CALIF. This guarantee complies with our criteria (see European Legal
Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions," published on Aug. 28, 2008).
The interest (three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus a margin) and principal
payments under the loan will be passed through the FCT to the noteholders. The
notes have a three-year maturity.
Additionally, the FCT noteholders entered into a deed of guarantee with
Societe Generale, which acts as guarantor for the notes. Societe Generale's
guarantee effectively covers the difference between all payments due and
payable on the notes and the payments (if any) made by CALIF to the bank
account (i.e, it does not cover cash deposits made by CALIF to the bank
account with HSBC).
As a result, we have assigned the lower of our long-term ratings on Societe
Generale and HSBC to FCT Water Dragon's notes. The 'A' rating on the notes
does not consider the credit quality, or any other matters relating to, the
underlying assets of the loan.
We consider the issuer to be in line with our European legal criteria for
bankruptcy-remoteness (see "European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance
Transactions," published on Aug. 28, 2008).
