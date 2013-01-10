Jan 10 - Reported discussions about the creation of a pan-European telecom infrastructure
network are highly unlikely to succeed due to technical challenges and likely opposition from
domestic regulators, Fitch Ratings says. Recent talks between operators and the European
Commission could signal a slight softening of regulatory opposition to consolidation in the
sector, but we believe that network sharing within individual countries will remain a more
common method of cutting costs and defending margins.
The pooling of Europe's telecoms infrastructure would require agreement from all or nearly
all of the continent's major operators to be worthwhile. But the benefits of a deal would vary
widely between companies depending on their existing market share and such things as spectrum
holdings, making a workable agreement hard to negotiate. Even if companies and local regulators
reached a deal in principle, technical hurdles would be high and practical issues including
language barriers would also create difficulties. The "Financial Times" reported on Wednesday
that operators are discussing the initiative following a meeting with Europe's competition
commissioner Joaquin Almunia.
The European Commission's reported support for such reform could indicate it will soften its
stance on regulatory issues. However, consolidation within EU states is where progress would be
most helpful for operators by reducing cut-throat competition and generating capital and
operating expenditure savings. Local regulators are likely to remain opposed to M&A activity
because of the impact on competition, while the biggest incumbents will also oppose anything
that creates new, more efficient, competitors.
In this environment, we expect to see more network-sharing deals along the lines of Vodafone
and Telefonica in the UK. Sharing infrastructure through these agreements can create significant
opex and capex savings. Regulators are less likely to object and the agreements will face fewer
technical challenges through being in the same geographic market. But they will still only make
sense for operators that are broadly similar in size.
Expectations for more network sharing deals are already considered in our outlook for the
sector. We would expect weaker free cash flow generation without them.