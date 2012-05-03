May 03 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' ratings to Worthington Series Trust's $10 million floating-rate class A certificates and $10 million inverse floating-rate class B certificates series 2012-F due April 15, 2022.

The 'A-' ratings reflect our opinion of the likelihood that the issuer will have enough assets to pay timely interest and principal when due on the certificates. The only asset is the underlying security, Lowe's Cos. Inc.'s 3.12% senior notes due April 15, 2022 ('A-'). Our ratings on the certificates depend solely on our rating on the underlying security.

In view of the series 2012-F transaction structure, changes to our ratings on the trust certificates can result from, among other things, changes to our rating on the underlying security.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- New Issue: Worthington Series Trust - Series 2012-F, published May 3, 2012.

-- Lowe's Cos. Inc., published April 19, 2012.

-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, published Feb. 24, 2012.

-- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview of Legal Criteria for U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2006.