OVERVIEW
-- On Dec. 14, 2012, we placed our 'BBB' ratings on Portugal-based Banco
Santander Totta's mortgage-covered bond program on CreditWatch negative, due
to an increased likelihood that the program would not fully meet our updated
counterparty criteria by Jan. 11, 2013, when the transition period ends.
-- Since then, the bank has provided us with amended documents that we
believe will enable the program to meet our updated criteria.
-- We are therefore maintaining the CreditWatch negative status pending
the implementation of the amendments, which the issuer expects to complete by
the end of January at the latest.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch by the end of January after a
further review, either by affirming the ratings or lowering them by up to two
notches.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB' ratings on Obrigacoes
hipotecarias (mortgage-covered bonds) issued by Portugal-based Banco Santander Totta S.A.
(BB/Negative/B) remain on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec.
14, 2012.
Today's CreditWatch update follows our review of the bank's progress in
mitigating counterparty credit risks in line with our criteria (see "Covered
Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
Since the CreditWatch placement in December last year we have received updated
information on amendments to the counterparty documentation, which if
implemented, should enable the program to maintain the 'BBB' rating. Without
these amendments we would lower the ratings on the program by up to two
notches.
Because swap termination payments rank pari passu with payments on the covered
bonds under Portuguese Covered Bond Law, our updated counterparty criteria
limit the ratings on the program (see paragraph 36 of "Covered Bonds
Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions"). At
'BB', the ICR on the issuer is speculative grade, therefore this limit depends
on the structure of the swap documentation:
-- If the documentation includes a counterparty replacement framework
that conforms with our criteria, then the issue rating is limited to the
higher of the ICR on the issuer plus one notch ('BB+'), or the ICR on the
counterparty plus one notch (in this case the counterparty is not rated).
-- If there is no counterparty replacement framework that meets our
criteria, then the rating is limited to the higher of the ICR on the issuer
plus one notch ('BB+') or the ICR on the counterparty.
Without amendments to the swap documentation, the rating would therefore be
limited to 'BB+'. The issuer intends to substitute existing swap agreements
for new contracts with a sufficiently rated counterparty and expects to
finalize the process by the end of January. Given the relatively short time
frame between Jan. 11, our implementation deadline, and the expected
implementation of the issuer's measures, we have decided to keep the ratings
on CreditWatch.
Under our criteria in "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing
Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published Dec. 16, 2009, the
ratings on the program could be four notches above the ICR. As of Sept. 28,
2012, the available credit enhancement in Banco Santander Totta's mortgage
covered bond program is lower than the target credit enhancement, and only
commensurate with three notches of uplift above the ICR. This enables the
program to achieve a 'BBB' rating.
We have also applied our criteria for rating nonsovereign issuers and
structured finance transactions--including covered bonds--above the rating on
the related sovereign in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union),
which we refer to as our "EMU criteria". These criteria determine the maximum
rating differential between sovereign and covered bond ratings, based on the
sovereign rating level and the covered bond program's country-risk exposure
(see ""here
=6587605&rev_id=8&sid=943463&sind=A&"," published on June 14, 2011). This
assessment caps any potential further uplift typically available under our
criteria for rating covered bonds.
Under our EMU criteria, a mortgage-covered bond program that has what we
consider to be low country-risk exposure would typically achieve a maximum
uplift of six notches above the investment-grade rating on the country in
which the cover pool assets are located. If the sovereign rating is in the
speculative-grade category (lower than 'BBB-'), the maximum uplift is five
notches. Because our long-term rating on Portugal is currently 'BB', our EMU
criteria do not constrain our rating on Banco Santander Totta's
mortgage-covered bond program and related series.
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch by the end of January, either by affirming
the ratings or lowering them by up to two notches.
