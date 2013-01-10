(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia ------- 10-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-May-2012 BB/-- BB/--
Rationale
The rating on PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo) reflects
the company's high leverage and moderately concentrated customer base, and the
weak market position of its key customer, PT Hutchison CP Telecommunications
(HCPT; not rated). Protelindo's strong operating efficiency, stable cash flow
and strong margins from long-term tower leases, and good market position
temper these weaknesses. We assess the company's financial risk profile as
"aggressive" and its business risk profile as "fair."
We expect Protelindo's leverage to remain high for the next 12-24 months due
to potential large debt-funded tower acquisitions. In the last quarter of
2012, the company spent Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 1.3 trillion to acquire towers
in Indonesia and the Netherlands. We anticipate that Protelindo will continue
to invest in built-to-suit towers for companies such as, PT XL Axiata Tbk.
(not rated) and PT Telekomunikasi Selular (BBB-/Stable/--; axA-/--).
Protelindo is exposed to exchange rate fluctuations because about 60% of its
debt and about 40% of its revenue are denominated in foreign currency.
Protelindo's business risk profile reflects the company's customer
concentration. About 35% of Protelindo's revenue comes from HCPT, which has a
weak market position with a subscriber market share of less than 5%. We,
however, believe that the following factors mitigate the concentration risk:
(1) the essential nature of the telecom infrastructure to the industry; (2)
the support of HCPT's parent Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--)
through consistent investments in the company; and (3) a non-cancelable
feature of lease contracts, even if ownership of the telecom operator changes.
We expect Protelindo's customer concentration to gradually reduce over the
next two to three years.
Protelindo's long-term tower leases of about 10 years support its strong
operating efficiency. The leases contain inflation-linked clauses. The company
also passes through certain costs to customers, including electricity costs.
Protelindo's more than 7,500 towers have a tenancy ratio (the number of
operators sharing a tower) of about 1.73x. The good tenancy ratio, combined
with Protelindo's experienced management, contributes to the company's
above-average EBITDA margins of 76%-78%.
Protelindo has a good market position in the Indonesian tower industry. It is
the country's largest independent tower company. Its tower portfolio is
diversified across the country. PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk. (not
rated) is a close second. Large telecom operators, such as XL Axiata, still
control about two-thirds of telecom towers in Indonesia and share some of them
with other operators. Nevertheless, we believe that the demand for towers from
independent tower companies will increase as local regulations encourage tower
sharing and telecom operators focus on providing services rather than on
managing towers.
We estimate that Protelindo's debt-to-EBITDA ratio will remain about 4x and
the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt will stay 15%-20% over the
next two years due to potential sizable acquisitions. However, in the absence
of any acquisitions, we forecast the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 3.5x in
2013. Our projections are based on the following assumptions:
-- Revenue growth of about 30% in 2013 driven by recent acquisitions and
ongoing organic growth.
-- Stable EBITDA margins of about 78%.
-- Non-acquisition related capital expenditure of IDR1.5 trillion-IDR2
trillion.
-- Marginal maiden dividend distribution.
Liquidity
We assess Protelindo's liquidity to be "adequate," as defined in our criteria.
We expect the company's sources of liquidity will exceed its uses by more than
1.2x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the
following factors and assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources include cash balance of IDR1.25 trillion and an
unused long-term committed credit facility of IDR700 billion as of Sept. 30,
2012.
-- Sources of liquidity include our expectation of FFO of about IDR1.5
trillion each year over the next two years.
-- Sources also include additional debt of about US$47 million to fund
the acquisition in the Netherlands.
-- Uses of liquidity include debt of about IDR725 billion due in the next
12 months. We expect the debt to fall to about IDR100 billion after the
company completes its capital structure restructuring exercise that is
currently underway.
-- Uses also include our expectation of a minimum capital expenditure of
IDR1 trillion for build-to-suit towers and IDR1.3 trillion (for the quarter
ended Dec. 31, 2012) for acquisitions.
-- Net liquidity sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines by
15%.
Protelindo has significant headroom under its covenants.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Protelindo can maintain its
operating efficiency and cash flows.
We could lower the rating if the company undertakes large debt-financed tower
acquisitions, such that we expect the debt-to-EBITDA ratio to remain more than
4.5x for a prolonged period. We could also downgrade Protelindo if the
company's market position deteriorates because HCPT winds up its operations or
sells them to a weak telecom operator.
We could raise the rating if Protelindo's market position and diversity
improve. We could also upgrade the company if we expect it to strengthen and
then maintain its financial performance, including a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of
3.5x or lower.