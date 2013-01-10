(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group LLC's
(DHCOG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'B',
with a Stable Outlook. Fitch also affirmed DHCOG's Short-Term IDR at 'B' and the Recovery Rating
at 'RR4'. The rating actions also affect the senior unsecured rating assigned to DHCOG's
medium-term notes (MTNs).
As per the agency's expectation, DHCOG's rentals and hospitality revenues have
shown healthy performance in 2011 and 2012 to date and have potential for a
strong start in 2013. However further debt reduction in the coming few years is
going to depend on cash proceeds from the completion of its non-core asset and
investments disposal plan.
Offices and residential prices and demand are currently stabilising in prime
locations in Dubai. However, the benefits Dubai is deriving from being the major
preferred destination in the Middle East due to the instability affecting other
destinations in the region may not be sustainable over the long term.
KEY DRIVERS:
Resilient Rentals, Hospitality Revenues: Jumeirah's Revpar and occupancy rates
have proved resilient, with both registering an increase in 2012. Nevertheless,
Fitch considers that the main challenge to this sector remains the large supply
in the project pipeline and the revival of other tourist markets in the region
once political stability returns. Thus Fitch's base case assumptions continue to
be conservative. Pricing and occupancy improvement can be seen in DHCOG's rental
divisions, especially in prime areas bringing DHCOG's gross rental up in 2012
and the same level is expected for the short term including additional units
added during the year.
Progress with Asset Disposals: DHCOG continue to progress with its non-core
asset and investment disposal programme. Further debt reduction is expected in
the coming few years as a result of cash proceeds from the completion of the
asset disposal plan. The company's successful deleveraging plan could help the
rating. However, the group's inability to execute its asset/divestment plan to
further deleverage would have a negative impact on the rating.
Managing debt: Fitch forecasts that DHCOG's Fitch adjusted net debt/EBITDA will
average around 3.7x and 4.5x in the next three years. With the repayment of
CHF250m MTNs (July 2011) and USD500m (February 2012), DHCOG has no significant
maturities before 2014 hence its debt maturity profile leaves some breathing
space. Fitch notes that DHCOG will need to raise more debt to finance the fourth
phase of the Madinat Jumeirah Project in 2013; however debt is expected to
reduce once again over the short term with deleveraging from disinvestments.
Significant sustained increase in debt on a DHCOG level could put pressure on
the ratings.
Government Support: DHCOG's standalone rating is 'B-' but includes an assumption
of on-going operational government support by way of direct cash and land
grants. DHCOG's Long-Term IDR is notched up one notch to 'B' from the standalone
rating of 'B-' to reflect Fitch's view on prospective support for DHCOG from the
Dubai government should the need arise.
RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE
Asset disposal plans: non-core asset and investments disposals leading to
significant deleveraging and an improved liquidity position could lead to
positive rating action.
Drawbacks in executing the group's asset divestment plans, hampering its ability
to deleverage, would have a negative impact on the rating. A worsening of market
conditions, putting pressure on cash flow and repayment prospects, could also
benegative for the ratings.
A significant sustained increase in debt on a DHCOG level and undertaking
significant additional new capex and investments could put pressure on the
ratings.
Decreasing or increasing evidence of government support could lead to negative
or positive rating actions, respectively.
LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE
Tight Liquidity:
Based on Fitch's rating case, DHCOG's liquidity profile remains tight, mainly
due to its negative free cash flow (calculated before asset disposals) and
non-avalablity of committed undrawn facilities. However, Fitch believes the
group can plug its financing gap from non-core asset disposals and divestment
plans in the coming five years, the proceeds of which will help to strengthen
its financial structure.