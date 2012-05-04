(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 04 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Prakash Ply Centre Private Limited's (PPCPL)
'Fitch B+(ind)' National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category.
This rating will now appear as 'Fitch B+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate
information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of PPCPL. The
ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at
the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during
this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating
Action Commentary.
Fitch has also migrated PPCPL's bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:
- INR75m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch B+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'
- INR30m non-fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch A4(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'