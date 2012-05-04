(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) has failed to transform the urban infrastructure in 21 Fitch-rated urban local bodies (ULBs).

"In Fitch's view, the projects' progress under the JNNURM programme has been marred by delays due to the slow grant approval process, lack of manpower and absence of sound governmental oversight mechanisms. While some project delays were attributed to the slow land acquisition process, the lack of human resources is the single most important reason for ULBs' inability to benefit significantly from the first phase of JNNURM", says Dr. Devendra Kumar Pant, Director in Fitch's International Public Finance team.

Fitch notes that as at end-December 2011, only 22 (18.33%) infrastructure projects were completed out of the 120 sanctioned for 21 Fitch-rated ULBs under the urban infrastructure and governance programme. The agency also believes that governance issues obstruct urban transformation in the Indian cities. Financing the large sums required is crucially dependent on reforms and the institutional capacity to attain the desired service delivery and revenue generation.

"JNNURM was expected to revive the service delivery levels of the ULBs; however, not much progress has been made and service delivery levels remain dismal even by Indian norms. Nevertheless, some ULBs have redeeming features in the civic services delivery levels" says Neha Agarwal, Analyst in Fitch's International Public Finance team.

The financial strength of the ULBs rated in the 'Fitch AA(ind)' and 'Fitch A(ind)' categories provides cushion to fund nearly 85% of their requirements. However, corporations in other rating categories draw substantial support from the respective state governments in the form of revenue grants. Fitch believes that if the Maharashtra government were to provide access to an alternative source of revenue to octroi, the buoyancy of the source could be crucial for the credit quality of the ULBs.

ULBs rated in the 'Fitch AA(ind)' category consistently relied on their own sources of revenue rather than depending on grants highlighting financial sophistication. However, due to the 2008-2009 economic crisis, the number of revenue surplus reporting ULBs reduced to 17 in FY09 from 19 in FY06.

Contrary to the JNNURM's initiatives to incentivise ULBs to explore capital markets, ULBs failed to approach the market with debt issuances. The GoI and the state governments have endured the stress on their finances with growing grants during and after JNNURM reforms.

