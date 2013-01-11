(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 11 -
Summary analysis -- China Oilfield Services Ltd. ------------------ 11-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: China
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Dec-2012 A-/-- A-/--
Rationale
The rating on China Oilfield Services Ltd. (COSL) reflects the company's
'bbb-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and our opinion that COSL is a
strategically important subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corp.
(CNOOC; AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--). COSL's SACP reflects our view that the
company's business risk profile is "satisfactory" and its financial risk
profile is "significant," as defined in our criteria.
We view COSL as a strategically important subsidiary of CNOOC Group and our
ratings factor in three notches of uplift based on the following:
-- COSL operates in businesses that are closely related to the overall
group strategy. The company's expansion outside of China through sister
company CNOOC Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--) will not dilute COSL's strategic
importance status within the group.
-- CNOOC Group is highly unlikely to reduce its majority ownership of
COSL. It currently owns a 53.63% stake.
-- The group has a strong commitment to COSL. Some members of the group's
senior management are on the board of directors of COSL. Some of the company's
corporate functions are also integrated with the group.
-- COSL has a good operating record. Its brand is closely linked to the
group's reputation and brand.
COSL's SACP reflects the company's solid operating record and dominant market
position in offshore China as the primary contract driller and oilfield
service provider to CNOOC. The company's strong contract backlog provides
visibility over earnings and cash flow, and margin stability. Its well-spread
debt maturity profile and strong liquidity position are added strengths.
COSL's high geographic and customer concentration, significant capital
expansion program for the next three years, and its higher leverage than the
peer group average temper these strengths. The company's participation in the
contract drilling and oilfield service industry is an additional risk. The
industry is characterized by its highly competitive, cyclical, and
capital-intensive nature.
We expect COSL to maintain its dominant market position in offshore China over
the next five years despite intensifying competition. This is because the
company has a long operating history in the area and has a deep knowledge of
local geology and maritime conditions. COSL's sound relationship with CNOOC
Ltd. solidifies this market position.
COSL's sizable contract backlog provides high visibility over its earnings and
cash flow over the next two to three years. More than 94% of the company's
revenues in 2012 and 75% of that in 2013 are contractual. In addition, COSL's
long-term relationship with CNOOC Ltd. helps it to generate fairly stable
operating margins despite high volatility in the drilling and oilfield service
industry. COSL's EBITDA margin fluctuated between 43% in 2007 and 49.6% in
2010.
We believe COSL has higher geographic and customer concentration risk than its
global peers. The top five customers accounted for over 81% of revenues in
2011, of which CNOOC Ltd. alone accounted for slightly more than 60%. However,
we expect the risk to gradually reduce following the acquisition of
Norway-based Awilco Offshore ASA (not rated) in 2008. The acquisition doubled
COSL's drilling fleet and increased its presence in the international market.
Overseas revenue rose materially to more than Chinese renminbi (RMB) 5.2
billion in 2011 from RMB1.6 billion in 2007, but it still accounts for only
28.1% of total revenue.
We project COSL's cash flow protection will improve in the next couple of
years, given the company's high earnings visibility and expected earnings
growth. COSL's financial risk profile will, however, remain significant
because the company primarily used debt to fund the Awilco acquisition in
2008. COSL has reduced its leverage through earnings accretion, but the ratio
of debt to EBITDA has remained at about 3.5x for the past two years and the
ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt is about 25%.
Liquidity
COSL's liquidity is "strong," as defined in our criteria. We expect the
company's liquidity sources over the next 12-18 months to exceed its uses by
more than 1.9x. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity include cash of RMB6.7 billion as of Dec. 31,
2011, our projection of FFO of more than RMB7.5 billion, and available credit
facilities of more than RMB2.8 billion (excluding uncommitted banking
facilities from domestic commercial banks).
-- Uses of liquidity include capital spending that we project at about
RMB5 billion, contractual debt maturities of RMB1.6 billion, working capital
needs of RMB150 million, and dividend distribution of over RMB880 million in
2012.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive even if EBITDA declines by
30%.
COSL has solid relationships with its banks and has a good standing in the
credit markets, particularly domestically.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the rating reflects our expectation that COSL will
moderately improve its financial performance over the next 12-18 months. This
is because the company's high contract backlog provides good earnings
visibility for the next couple of years. Following a US$1 billion bond
issuance in September 2012, COSL's ratio of FFO to total debt is likely to
have dropped to less than 25% in 2012. However, we expect the ratio to rebound
to 25%-30% in 2013. The stable outlook also factors in our assessment of
continued parental support from CNOOC.
We could raise the rating if COSL can improve its SACP by: (1) maintaining its
strong market position in offshore China while expanding its operations
overseas; and (2) reducing its leverage, such that the ratio of FFO to total
debt is higher than 35% and its debt-to-EBITDA ratio is less than 2.5x.
The rating could come under pressure if COSL's appetite for investment is
larger than we expected or operating conditions deteriorate materially over
the next two years, such that the ratio of FFO to total debt is consistently
less than 25%. We could also consider lowering the rating if parental support
is less than we currently expect. This could happen if the group loses
majority control of COSL's board, triggered by the reduction of its
shareholding to less than 50%, or if we assess that the strategic importance
of the company within the group is declining as a result of a change of
strategy or faster expansion outside of China than we previously expected.