(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC AvtoVAZ's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B-'. The agency has also affirmed AvtoVAZ's Short-term
foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B', National Long-term rating at 'BB(rus)', foreign and
local currency senior unsecured rating at 'B-' and Recovery Rating at 'RR4'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term ratings are Stable.
The affirmation follows AvtoVAZ's announcement that Renault SA ('BB+'/Stable),
Nissan Motor Co ('BBB'/Stable) and state corporation Russian Technologies (RT) will
form a joint venture (JV) which will result in Renault and Nissan to hold a combined majority
stake in AvtoVAZ.
Renault and RT will initially contribute their current respective 25% stakes to the JV.
Then, by 2014, Renault and Nissan will invest a further USD750m (Renault, USD300m and Nissan,
USD450m) in the JV while the JV will acquire the Russian investment company Troika Dialog's
current 25% stake in AvtoVAZ. By 2014, Renault and Nissan will hold a 67.13% stake in the JV,
which will itself hold 74.5% of AvtoVAZ. Therefore, Renault and Nissan will indirectly control a
majority stake of AvtoVAZ.