May 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Kirov
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B', Short-term foreign
currency rating at 'B' and National Long-term rating at 'BBB+(rus)'. The
Outlooks on the Long-term ratings remain Positive.
Despite a declining operating margin in 2011, due to lower than anticipated
national subsidies, the Positive Outlook continues to reflect confidence in the
Kirov region's economy, which experienced an increase of tax revenue by 22% yoy
in 2011 (25% in 2010). Fitch expects the region's budgetary performance to
improve with operating margins above 5% in 2012-2014, the reduction of the
region's deficit before debt variation to below 5% of total revenue and the
direct risk to remain below 30% of current revenue in 2012-2014.
Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings as Kirov region has chosen to
stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Kirov region.