Overview

-- In our opinion, Uzbekistan-based JSCM Ipoteka Bank has an adequate business position, adequate capital and earnings, a moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Ipoteka Bank.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank's business and financial profiles will remain broadly unchanged over the outlook horizon of one year.

Rating Action

Rationale

The ratings on Ipoteka Bank reflect our view of the bank's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile is 'b+'.

Under our bank criteria, we use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Uzbekistan is 'b+'.