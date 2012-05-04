(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 04 -
Ratings -- LUKoil OAO ------------------------------------- 04-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Crude petroleum
and natural gas
Mult. CUSIP6: 677862
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Apr-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
10-Jul-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
RUB6 bil 7.4% bnds ser 04 due 12/05/2013 BBB- 27-Apr-2007
RUB5 bil 13.35% bnds ser 01 due 08/06/2012 BBB- 21-Aug-2009
RUB5 bil 13.35% bnds ser 02 due 08/06/2012 BBB- 21-Aug-2009
RUB5 bil 13.35% bnds ser 03 due 08/06/2012 BBB- 21-Aug-2009
RUB5 bil 13.35% bnds ser 04 due 08/06/2012 BBB- 21-Aug-2009
RUB5 bil 13.35% bnds ser 05 due 08/06/2012 BBB- 21-Aug-2009
RUB5 bil 9.2% bnds ser 07 due 12/13/2012 BBB- 16-Dec-2009
RUB5 bil 9.2% bnds ser 06 due 12/13/2012 BBB- 16-Dec-2009