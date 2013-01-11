Jan 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 11 -
Overview
-- KWG's cash flow adequacy could deteriorate more than we expect given
that the prospects for property sales remain challenged in 2013.
-- A price-cutting strategy since 2011 and higher project costs,
including land, might have compressed the China-based property developer's
profit margin while borrowings continued to grow.
-- We are revising the rating outlook on KWG to negative from stable.
-- At the same time, we are affirming the 'BB-' long-term corporate
credit rating on KWG and the 'B+' issue rating on the company's outstanding
senior unsecured notes. In line with the outlook revision, we are lowering our
long-term Greater China regional scale rating on the company to 'cnBB' from
'cnBB+' and on the notes to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB'.
Rating Action
On Jan. 11, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the rating
outlook on China-based developer KWG Property Holding Ltd. to negative from
stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit
rating on KWG and the 'B+' issue rating on the company's outstanding senior
unsecured notes. As a result of the outlook revision, we lowered our long-term
Greater China regional scale rating on KWG to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+' and on the
notes to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB'.