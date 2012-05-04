US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 04 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based PEC Limited's (PEC) additional INR11.25bn fund-based and INR9.4bn non-fund based facilities 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)' and 'Fitch A2+(ind)' ratings, respectively.
PEC's outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:
- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch A-(ind)'; Outlook Stable
- INR59.57bn fund-based limits: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'
- INR73.72bn non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A2+(ind)'
For PEC's rating rationale, please refer to rating action commentary titled "India's PEC Affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'; Outlook Stable", dated 30 Apr 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.