Jan 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Globaldrive (Italy) IV S.r.l.'s (Globaldrive) EUR500m class A notes backed by Italian auto loan receivables final ratings at 'AAAsf' with a Negative Outlook.

The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable performance and available excess spread which has been sufficient to absorb the incurred losses. The transaction initially featured a one-year revolving period ending in January 2013, which will be extended by a further three months until April 2013.

Defaults and losses have been in line with Fitch's expectations. The agency maintains a static base case default rate of 4.2% and a loss rate of 2.7% for the amortisation phase which has not yet commenced. The three-month average annualised default ratio is well below the early amortisation trigger of 4%. Delinquency ratios have also shown a stable performance and are well below the 1.75% early amortisation trigger level set for the three-month average 60+ days past due delinquency ratio.

The transaction is indirectly exposed to residual value risk posed by balloon loans. The share of such loans and final balloon payments has remained stable and potential losses are, in the agency's view, sufficiently covered through credit enhancement (26.9% for the class A), gross excess spread of 5.2% as well as a dedicated dynamic balloon loss reserve which is posted if the total balloon payments exceed 50% of the initial pool balance.

The transaction is a securitisation of Italian auto loan receivables originated by Ford Credit Europe Bank plc ('BBB-'/Stable/'F3'). The portfolio, as of November 2012, comprised 75,429 loans with a current balance of EUR647m. In January 2012 the amount of loans was 80,214 amounting to EUR681.3m. As a result of the decreased asset volume, the purchase reserve ledger has increased to EUR34.3m which is potentially due to adverse new vehicle market conditions in Italy.

Fitch downgraded Italy to 'A-'/Negative/'F2' in January 2012 and affirmed it at this level in December 2012. The Negative Outlook for the sovereign rating is reflected in the ratings for all Italian 'AAAsf' tranches.