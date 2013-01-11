(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rationale

The rating on Netherlands-based energy utility Delta N.V. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory." Our assessment is underpinned by Delta's strong market position in its service area of Zeeland, supported by its multi-utility offering; regulated water operations and gas and electricity distribution networks; and relatively predictable cash flows from its well-established waste management business. It also reflects Delta's relatively well-balanced power generation and supply operations.

However, the rating is constrained by Delta's exposure to power generation and supply, whereby high fuel costs in combination with lower power prices put pressure on operating margins in these otherwise relatively well-balanced operations. Further constraints are regulatory reset risk affecting the electricity and gas distribution business; and Delta's small size and limited geographic diversity. The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Dutch regulator, Energiekamer, regulates electricity and gas distribution tariffs. In the current regulatory period between Jan. 1, 2011, and Dec. 31, 2013, the regulator has provided for negative efficiency requirements, which means that Delta is allowed to increase the tariffs by an average 6% per year through 2013. We believe that the efficiency requirements are likely to become more challenging in the next regulatory period from Jan. 1, 2014, and understand that the regulator is likely to publish draft determinations sometime in March or April this year. .

The rating also reflects the recent referral by the Supreme Court in The Netherlands to the Court of Justice in Luxembourg of a final decision on the unbundling of Delta's commercial generation and supply activities from the regulated networks. This referral in our view suggests that Delta will remain an integrated utility for at least two years.

The rating reflects our assessment of Delta's financial risk profile as "intermediate," underpinned by the company's focused reduction of debt over the past three years. In combination with stronger cash flow generation, this has resulted in a solid improvement of Delta's Standard & Poor's-adjusted credit metrics. For instance, the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt now exceeds our guideline for the rating of 25%.

The 'BBB+' rating on Delta is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess as 'bbb+', and on our opinion that there is a "low" likelihood that its owners would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Delta in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "low" likelihood of support is based on our assessment of Delta's:

-- "Limited importance" for the owners given that Delta is a profit-seeking enterprise in a competitive environment, whose activity is relatively important, but which could easily be undertaken by a private sector entity if Delta ceased to exist.

-- "Limited" link with the owners given the dispersed ownership structure. The province of Zeeland owns 50% of Delta, with the remainder split between 21 municipalities and provinces.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We believe that Delta's revenues increased by about 3% in 2012 and will continue to increase by about 2% annually in the near term. The increase in 2012 will have resulted from the commission of two plants in the waste management segment in September 2011 and April 2012, and a higher proportion of earnings from N.V. Elektriciteits Produktiemaatschappij Zuid-Nederland (EPZ; not rated) following Delta's 20% increase of its shareholding to 70% in November 2011. EPZ is the joint-venture through which Delta owns its share in Borssele Nuclear Power Station. We also think that the regulated water business will continue to generate stable revenues, while the regulated distribution networks are supported by allowed tariff increases through 2013. At the same time, however, we believe that Delta's EBITDA will reduce over 2012 and 2013due to pressure on margins in the energy sector caused by high fuel costs and lower power prices amid the economic downturn in Europe. However, we anticipate that the EBITDA margin will exceed 13% through 2013 and potentially increase from 2014.

Delta's Standard & Poor's-adjusted and consolidated revenues, on a 12-month rolling basis, increased by 7% to EUR2.6 billion in the first half of 2012 compared with the same period in 2011, while EBITDA fell by 1% to EUR330 million. This resulted in an EBITDA margin of 12.7% in the first half of 2012, down from 13.7% in the same period the year before.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our opinion, Delta's credit metrics will remain solidly above our guidelines for the rating, with adjusted FFO to debt exceeding 25% over the near term. We believe that lower capital expenditures (capex), in combination with a continued focus on debt and liquidity management, is likely to offset a lower level of cash flow generation.

Delta's adjusted debt was unchanged at EUR1.2 billion as of June 30, 2012 compared with Dec. 31, 2011. Adjusted FFO on a 12-month rolling basis decreased, and therefore the FFO-to-debt ratio weakened to 25.3%, from 27.2% at year-end 2011.

Liquidity

We assess Delta's liquidity position as "adequate" as defined in our criteria, supported by our view that Delta's liquidity resources will exceed its funding needs by well over 1.5x in the next 12 months, but will likely fall below 1.2x in the following 12 months.

Delta's committed credit facility expires in early 2014 and will reduce Delta's available liquidity resources over the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2013. This underpins our assessment of its liquidity position as "adequate" rather than "strong."

For the 12 months from Sept. 30, 2012, we estimate that Delta's liquidity sources will be close to EUR470 million under our base-case scenario. These sources include:

-- A cash balance of about EUR50 million;

-- Access to EUR270 million under a EUR500 million revolving committed credit facility expiring in February 2014. We believe that Delta will retain comfortable headroom under the covenants for its committed credit facility; and

-- Annual funds from operations of about EUR150 million.

We estimate that Delta's liquidity needs over the 12 months from Sept. 30, 2012, will be about EUR170 million under our base-case scenario. These liquidity needs comprise mainly:

-- Capex of about EUR115 million;

-- Dividends of about EUR40 million; and

-- A seasonal working capital peak outflow of about EUR10 million.

The Delta group derives further support from its access to EUR95 million in undrawn committed and uncommitted facilities at Belgium-based waste management company Indaver N.V.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Delta's credit metrics will remain largely stable at current levels, which we see as commensurate with our guidelines for the 'BBB+' rating. In particular, we believe that FFO coverage of adjusted debt will remain more than 25% over the next two years, and possibly strengthen thereafter.

The stable outlook also reflects our view that Delta's low-risk regulated activities will continue to support its business risk profile, given our assumption that Delta will retain its regulated distribution networks and its 50% holding in the regulated water company Evides N.V. in the near term. That said, a material dilution of revenues from Delta's regulated activities could lead us to revise upward our financial guidelines for the 'BBB+' rating.

Negative rating pressure could arise from a weakening of Delta's business risk profile. This could result from the enforced unbundling of the regulated distribution networks following a successful appeal by the government, or from a spin-off of Delta's water activities. We could also lower the rating if Delta's credit metrics were to deteriorate below our guidelines for the rating for an extended period of time.

We could raise the rating on Delta if its credit metrics were to improve substantially and sustainably. We could consider an upgrade if, for instance, the adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio were to exceed 35% on a sustainable basis. However, we see this scenario as unlikely in the medium term, given our opinion of continued pressure on operating margins in the generation and supply business.

