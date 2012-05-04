May 04 -

Overview

-- Kuwait-based non-life insurer Gulf Insurance Group has taken significant steps to strengthen its investment risk controls and risk appetite, which has materially reduced its still-high equity holdings, improving capitalization to strong and reducing the potential volatility of its capital.

-- In our view, the group's operating performance has improved to a strong level, largely based on its strong underwriting performance.

-- Accordingly, we are raising to 'A-' our long-term ratings on Gulf Insurance.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group will maintain its strong financial and business profiles, supported by strong risk-based capital.

Rating Action

On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised to 'A-' from 'BBB+' its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Kuwait-based non-life insurer Gulf Insurance Co. K.S.C. (Gulf Insurance), a core operating entity of Kuwait-domiciled non-life insurer Gulf Insurance Group (or the group). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects our view that Gulf Insurance Group has taken significant steps to strengthen its investment risk controls and risk appetite. This has, in turn, led to significant reductions in its equity holdings, although these are still high. The group's risk-based capital has subsequently improved to a strong level.