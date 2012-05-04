(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Netherlands-based food retailer Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (Ahold; BBB/Stable/A-2) are unaffected by Ahold's announcement that it will purchase 82 Dutch stores from its competitor Jumbo Supermarkten B.V. (not rated) for an enterprise value of EUR290 million.

We anticipate that Ahold will maintain its credit ratios in line with our expectations in 2012, namely funds from operations to debt of 30%-35% and debt to EBITDA at about 3.0x. We also believe the transaction will strengthen the company's leading position in its home market. We note, however, that its financial policy has become slightly less conservative, considering that this acquisition follows the purchase of online retailer bol.com, announced in February for an enterprise value of EUR350 million. Both projects entail limited execution risk, in our view, considering their modest size.