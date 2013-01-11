(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- On July 12, 2012, our updated criteria for assessing counterparty risk in covered bonds became effective, and issuers had six months to meet the updated criteria.

-- On Nov. 7, 2012, we put our 'AA+' long-term rating on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's public sector covered bonds on CreditWatch negative because we were uncertain whether Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's action plan would sufficiently address bank account and commingling risks.

-- After reviewing the program under our updated criteria, we have concluded that the issuer has addressed potential bank account and commingling risks in accordance with our criteria.

-- We are therefore affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on the public sector covered bonds program and removing the long-term rating from CreditWatch negative.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'AA+' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term ratings on the public sector covered bonds issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB; BBB/Stable/A-2). We also removed the long-term rating from CreditWatch where it was placed with negative implications on Nov. 7, 2012. The outlook is stable.

Today's rating action follows our review of the program's credit and cash flow information as of Sept. 30, 2012, additional daily cash flow projections, and the implementation of our updated counterparty criteria framework (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 29, 2012, and "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012).

The review encompassed the credit quality of the cover pool, the cash flow structure of assets and liabilities, and likely counterparty risks. We had identified bank account, commingling, and derivative risk as relevant counterparty risks for the program.

With regard to derivative risk, the issuer has removed from the cover pool those derivatives with variant features under Standard & Poor's 2012 counterparty criteria.

We consider bank account and commingling risks to be addressed through:

-- A weak link to the Deutsche Bundesbank (not rated), the bank account provider. Given that Standard & Poor's deems it highly unlikely that a sovereign would exit the eurozone, we consider that the eurozone country's central bank's credit standing is indistinguishable from that of the European Central Bank (AAA/Stable/A-1+). The weak link does not remove the bank account and commingling risk but instead links the rating on the covered bonds and the credit standing of the bank account provider.

-- Redirection of certain payments to a separate, cover pool-specific bank account, and registration of the account-related claims in the cover pool. We understand that the issuer intends to extend this to all relevant cover pool payments in the near future.

-- Increased overcollateralization, addressing the remaining bank account risk and commingling risk.

-- More frequent reporting.

Based on the above information, we believe that bank account and commingling risk is sufficiently mitigated to achieve a seven-notch rating uplift above the 'BBB' issuer credit rating on PBB.

Under the criteria and using the information provided by the issuer for sizing commingling risk, the available credit enhancement of 13.75% for the public sector covered bond program as of Jan. 4, 2013, is sufficient to cover the target credit enhancement, including the sized commingling risk of 13.23%.

The stable outlook reflects that on the issuer, and the expected development of the asset-liability mismatch.

RATINGS LIST

Rating Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Public Sector Covered Bonds (Offentliche Pfandbriefe)

Issue Rating AA+/Stable/A-1+ AA+/Watch Neg/A-1+