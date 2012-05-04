BRIEF-Kuwait's ALAFCO wins auction to buy 4 Boeing B777-300ER flights
June 11 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company:
May 04 - Charge-off rates for U.S. bankcard credit card trusts in Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Credit Card Quality Index (CCQI) decreased 3.7% to 4.1% in March from 4.3% in February, according to a recent report.
"Losses among the U.S. private-label trusts also fell, dipping to 6.3% in March from 6.5% the previous month," said credit analyst Frank Trick. "However, losses for the trusts in the Canadian CCQI increased to 4.8% from 4.4%."
We published the full report "Losses Among U.S. Bankcards And Private-Label Cards Decreased In March," on May 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.
DUBAI, June 11 Qatar’s stock market may start the week with losses after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to apply enhanced due diligence to any accounts they hold with six Qatari banks.