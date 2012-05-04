(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 - The announcement on Wednesday of further hikes to Russian extraction taxes will cause a substantial dent to its gas companies' cash flows but should be manageable at current rating levels, Fitch Ratings says.

On 2 May the Russian government approved a plan to raise the extraction tax for natural gas for all operators to just over RUB1,000 per thousand cubic meters of natural gas. This represents a substantial hike for Gazprom, the only company allowed to export Russian natural gas, which currently pays around RUB500 per thousand cubic metres. But it represents almost a quadrupling of tax for other companies such as Novatek, which we rate 'BBB-'.

We think this could reduce Novatek's funds from operations (FFO) by about 20%. But Novatek's rating is presently driven by its scale and unique market position rather than its financial profile, which will remain healthy. Even after the tax change we estimate its FFO-adjusted leverage will still be around 1.0x in 2013 - well below the 2.0x that is a pressure point if breached for a protracted period.

The effect on Gazprom will be more muted. The price Novatek can charge for its gas is currently limited by price regulations in the Russian domestic market. Gazprom is better able to absorb the higher tax costs due to the higher prices it can charge international customers.

Some commentators are reading this as a sign that Russia will in due course allow other companies to export gas, but we think it is too early to make such an assumption. It could equally be related to a shorter timeline in the progressive liberalisation of prices on the Russian domestic gas market- or just be an isolated move.