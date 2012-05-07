May 07 -

OVERVIEW

-- The notes issued under the DTC Nine Funding Ltd. securitization transaction are backed by apartment mortgage loans that the now defunct Lehman Brothers Commercial Mortgages extended to borrowers to finance the construction costs and miscellaneous expenses of rental apartments and some condominiums built by Daito Trust Construction Co. Ltd.

-- Rent levels at the properties are currently below our initial assumptions. However, the pace of the decrease in rent levels has been moderate, and we believe that a sudden acceleration of the decrease is unlikely to occur in the near term.

-- Only one of the transaction's underlying loans has defaulted since the transaction's closing.

-- We have raised to 'AA+ (sf)' our rating on class B and affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on classes A1 and A2 because the transaction's credit enhancement levels have increased as the redemption of the senior notes has progressed.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' its rating on the class B notes issued under the DTC Nine Funding Ltd. transaction, and affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes issued under the same transaction (see list below).

The transaction's underlying assets are residential apartment mortgage loans originated by the now defunct Lehman Brothers Commercial Mortgages K.K., a former affiliate of Lehman Brothers, which is also defunct. Lehman Brothers Commercial Mortgages extended the mortgage loans to finance the construction costs and miscellaneous expenses of newly constructed apartments and some condominium that Daito Trust Construction Co. Ltd. built.

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of this transaction, we examined primarily the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the servicer, Shinsei Servicing Co.

The rent from the apartment properties is the primary source of repayment for the transaction's underlying loans. Thus, in conducting our rating analysis, we need to consider the actual amount of rent as of the time of the ratings review and our rental revenue forecasts, in addition to the historical delinquency and default data for the underlying loans.

Based on our examination of the data that we received from the servicer, we assume that current rental revenue is below our initial forecast. On the other hand, the transaction's credit enhancement levels have increased as the redemption of the senior notes has progressed. In addition, the pace of the decrease in rent levels has been moderate and we believe that a sudden acceleration of the decrease is unlikely in the near term. Moreover, only one of the transaction's underlying loans has defaulted since the transaction's closing. We today raised our rating on class B and affirmed our ratings on classes A1 and A2 because it is our view that these positive factors outweigh the decrease in rental revenue.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATING RAISED

DTC Nine Funding Ltd.

JPY44.2 bil structured secured notes due March 2040

Class To From Initial issue amount

B AA+ (sf) AA (sf) JPY0.54 bil.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

DTC Nine Funding Ltd.

Class Rating Initial issue amount

A1 AAA (sf) JPY34.2 bil.

A2 AAA (sf) JPY5.0 bil.