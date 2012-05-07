(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed KGI Securities Co. Ltd.'s (KGI) Long- and Short-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB', and 'F3', respectively. Its National Long- and Short-Term ratings have also been affirmed at 'A+(twn)', and 'F1(twn)' respectively. The Outlook is Stable.

The ratings reflect KGI's strong domestic market position, adequate capitalisation and liquidity, prudent risk management and moderate investment risk appetite. On the other hand, the ratings also take into account KGI's limited scope of business and products relative to regional peers.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that KGI will be able to deliver consistent earnings, based on its strategy to further develop its wealth management business and to continue expanding its brokerage franchise. An upgrade may result from sustained improvements in its earnings quality to a level more comparable with large regional brokers, while maintaining adequate capitalisation. Increased risk-taking behaviour potentially weakening its capital profile may put downward pressure on the ratings.

The recently announced acquisition of KGI by China Development Financial Holdings Company (CDFHC) and the planned merger of KGI with CDFHC's existing securities arm - Grand Cathay Securities are likely to have no rating impact on KGI. (see "Fitch: No Rating Impact on KGI Securities from Acquisition Plan" published on 12 April 2012). CDFHC's and KGI's standalone financial strengths should be maintained, with KGI bringing earnings stability to CDFHC. The merged securities entity will also benefit from an expanded brokerage share, supported by adequate post-merger capitalisation.

KGI reported a return-on-equity of 4.2% in 2011. Its capitalisation improved, with the capital adequacy ratio rising to 342% at end-2011 from 277% at end-2010, mainly as a result of reduced deployment of capital amid weak market conditions. Liquidity is satisfactory, with main business activities supported by appropriate funding that does not result in a mismatch between assets and liabilities.

Established in 1988, KGI is the second largest securities company in Taiwan with about 8% of brokerage share.

