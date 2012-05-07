(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 07 -

Summary analysis -- Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. ------------------ 07-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Poland

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

18-Mar-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb+

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong competitive position in the Polish banking market.

-- Strong capitalization.

-- More conservative underwriting policies than the domestic average.

-- Sound funding profile.

Weaknesses:

-- Some single-name concentration, albeit decreasing, in the loan book.

-- Foreign currency risk in the loan portfolio, although lower than at peers.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (Pekao) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that Pekao's business and financial profiles will remain unchanged in the next few years. Under our baseline scenario, we do not expect Pekao's capitalization or its funding to deteriorate, even taking into account the weakened creditworthiness of its Italian parent bank UniCredit SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2). Pekao does not provide funding to its parent and should benefit from enhanced Polish regulatory rules aiming to ring-fence as much as possible domestic banks from any deterioration in their parents' creditworthiness.

Another element supporting our stable outlook is the potential extraordinary support Pekao may ultimately receive from the Polish government, given the bank's "high" systemic importance in Poland. Although we don't expect Pekao to be in need of any external support in our base-case scenario, this possibility limits downside risks, from a rating perspective.

We could lower the ratings on Pekao if we perceived significant deterioration in the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), in particular if its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments fell below 10%, or funding and liquidity weakened.

We might consider a positive rating action if we raised the sovereign ratings on Poland or if our RAC ratio for Pekao exceeded 15%, all other things being equal.

