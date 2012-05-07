(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 07 -
Summary analysis -- Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. ------------------ 07-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Poland
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
18-Mar-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb+
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Strong competitive position in the Polish banking market.
-- Strong capitalization.
-- More conservative underwriting policies than the domestic average.
-- Sound funding profile.
Weaknesses:
-- Some single-name concentration, albeit decreasing, in the loan book.
-- Foreign currency risk in the loan portfolio, although lower than at peers.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (Pekao) reflects Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' view that Pekao's business and financial profiles
will remain unchanged in the next few years. Under our baseline scenario, we
do not expect Pekao's capitalization or its funding to deteriorate, even
taking into account the weakened creditworthiness of its Italian parent bank
UniCredit SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2). Pekao does not provide funding to its
parent and should benefit from enhanced Polish regulatory rules aiming to
ring-fence as much as possible domestic banks from any deterioration in their
parents' creditworthiness.
Another element supporting our stable outlook is the potential extraordinary
support Pekao may ultimately receive from the Polish government, given the
bank's "high" systemic importance in Poland. Although we don't expect Pekao to
be in need of any external support in our base-case scenario, this possibility
limits downside risks, from a rating perspective.
We could lower the ratings on Pekao if we perceived significant deterioration
in the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), in particular if its
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments fell below 10%, or
funding and liquidity weakened.
We might consider a positive rating action if we raised the sovereign ratings
on Poland or if our RAC ratio for Pekao exceeded 15%, all other things being
equal.
