(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 07 -Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes Denmark's financial sector may be close
to working out its more serious problems since the property bubble burst in 2008, according to a
report published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal titled
"Deleveraging Denmark--How Much Further Is There To Go?".
"We believe the savings that Denmark has accumulated since 2009, and the
banking system's substantial losses on impaired loans, represented 70%-80% of
the necessary adjustments by the end of 2011. In our economic base-case
scenario for Europe, we expect that a mild recession should not prevent
Denmark from completing the process by the end of 2012," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Per Tornqvist.
The process will not be painless. Standard & Poor's expects further credit
losses, and continues to hold the view that further bank failures are likely
in Denmark. We believe that debt reduction may still continue. The gross
debt-to-income level in the Danish household sector and agriculture industry
is high by international standards, and this may be an incentive for continued
debt reduction. In addition, experiences from other financial crises show a
pattern of debt reduction greater than that required by the relevant crisis.
Therefore, we believe that the reduction of debt may continue for longer, and
be greater, than the buildup of debt from 2005 to 2008 may warrant.
In our view, however, due to the repeated intervention of the Danish
authorities through the Bankpakke III, IV, and V initiatives, the probability
of losses for senior creditors has fallen. At the same time, we anticipate
that the authorities still may have to take additional measures to restore the
banking system's role as a provider of capital to the Danish economy. The
creation of a specialized institution to provide loans for the vital
agriculture industry is a recent move aimed at securing access to working
capital. We view the initiative as positive for the economy; it supports local
and regional banks that need to reduce their exposure to the agriculture
industry, and the farmers themselves. But we think it might not be large
enough to tackle the debt hanging over the Danish agriculture industry.