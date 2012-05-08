(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 08 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Indonesia-based PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk's (LK) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'B+' and its National Long-Term Rating to 'A+(idn)' from 'A(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

Fitch has also upgraded LK's senior unsecured rating to 'BB-' from 'B+'. As a result, the rating on its USD400m senior unsecured notes due 2015 - issued by Sigma Capital Pte Ltd and guaranteed by LK - has been upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'.

The upgrade reflects LK's improved liquidity following the strong presales in 2011, which allows it to execute its large capex programme with a lower reliance on debt. Also, of the total IDR3.7trn outstanding debt at end-2011, IDR3.5trn is due only in 2015. LK's strong liquidity position is further supported by its IDR2.2trn unencumbered cash at end-2011. Fitch acknowledges that the company may raise additional debt to fund accelerated capex, but income from recurring sources including healthcare, retail mall and hospitality businesses will provide adequate interest and fixed charge coverage.

The higher rating also reflects LK's a decades-long track record of managing through property cycles while maintaining a strong balance sheet, most recently demonstrated in the 2009 downturn. The rating is also supported by the company's recurring income, which now accounts for nearly half of its earnings and mitigates the volatility of income from property development.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the cyclicality of property development, the small scale of LK's operations relative to other 'BB-' rated peers and the execution risk of its large capex plan to end-2015. Fitch notes that LK plans to fund a part of its capex through continued sale of its healthcare and retail mall assets to its sponsored REITS, but the latter's ability to purchase these assets depends on their success in raising additional capital. This risk is mitigated by the facts that the capex is modular and bulk of it is uncommitted.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the long-term demand in Indonesia for LK's key products such as residential property and healthcare services will remain strong, allowing the company to maintain its current financial profile. Negative rating action may be taken if LK's coverage ratios as measured by recurring EBITDA/interest expense and recurring EBITDAR/fixed charges decline below 1.5x and 1.25x, respectively, on a sustained basis. Fitch also expects LK to be able to pre-fund its planned capex for the next 12 months on a rolling basis. Positive rating action is not envisaged in the next 12 to 18 months due to the above constraints.

It should be noted that Fitch deconsolidates subsidiaries with substantial minority interests when analysing LK given its limited access to their cash. The biggest among these is 54.37% owned PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk.