May 08 - Fitch Solutions is pleased to announce that MyTreasury, the leading global
electronic trading platform for treasury investors, part of the ICAP Group, has chosen Fitch's
Credit Ratings and CDS Implied Ratings Data as new credit risk data inputs to help MyTreasury
clients better understand their counterparty risk exposure.
Through their MyTreasury trading platform, clients will have access to a data feed of Fitch
Ratings' credit ratings, watches and outlooks, as well as 35 years of historical rating actions
for up to 3,000 financial institutions across the UK and Europe. This fundamental credit risk
data is combined with Fitch Solutions' CDS Implied Ratings, which use daily CDS market quotes to
derive an implied rating for the same universe of financial institutions.
"Counterparty risk remains a key issue for treasury investors in money market funds and FX
and we are committed to providing our clients with timely and objective insights into the
direction of credit risk," said Justin Meadows, Chief Executive at MyTreasury.
"We believe the combination of Fitch's long-term fundamental credit ratings with its
shorter-term market-based CDS implied ratings will help our clients to make more informed risk
management decisions on their trading counterparties," Justin added.
MyTreasury is now used by more than 330 organisations trading on behalf of more than 1,850
different legal entities. Assets invested in funds through the platform now total over $47bn.
"MyTreasury's industry standing and global client reach make it a natural fit for Fitch
Solutions. Today's announcement not only allows us to broaden market access to our products and
services but also underscores Fitch Solutions' position as a market leading vendor of credit
risk data," said Ian Rothery, Fitch Solutions' Global head of Third-Party Distribution and
Partnerships.