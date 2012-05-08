May 08 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have taken various rating actions based on the application of our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- Farringdon Mortgages No. 2 is backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by Rooftop Mortgages.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Farringdon Mortgages No. 2 PLC.

Specifically, we:

-- Raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class M2a and B1a notes;

-- Lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class B2a notes; and

-- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A2a and A2a DAC notes (see list below).

Our analysis reflects our December 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011).

On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes in Farringdon Mortgages No. 2, following the implementation of our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria (see "Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update").