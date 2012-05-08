(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We are assigning our 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit ratings to Polish bank Powszechna Kasa
Oszczednosci Bank Polski S.A. (PKO).
-- Our ratings on PKO reflect our 'bbb-' anchor that we apply to commercial banks operating
in Poland and our view of PKO's "strong" business position, "strong" capital and earnings,
"moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define
these terms.
-- The long-term rating also benefits from two notches of uplift above the bank's
stand-alone credit profile for potential extraordinary government support, as we consider PKO to
be a government-related entity.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the bank will maintain its leading commercial
position and that its strong earnings capacity will continue to build up enough capital to
sustain future asset growth.
Rating Action
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-/A-2' long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings to Polish bank Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski
S.A. (PKO). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on PKO reflect our 'bbb-' anchor that we apply to commercial banks operating in
Poland and our view of PKO's "strong" business position, "strong" capital and earnings,
"moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define
these terms. We assess PKO's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb'. The long-term rating
also benefits from two notches of uplift above the bank's SACP for potential extraordinary
government support, as we consider PKO to be a government-related entity (GRE).