(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Residential Mortgages - March 09 - INR9,637.7m and HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Residential Mortgages - March 09 - INR9,690m as follows:

HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Residential Mortgages - March 09 - INR9,637.7m

INR6,001.1m purchaser payouts affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Residential Mortgages - March 09 - INR9,690m

INR5,134.7m purchaser payouts affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The affirmations are based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by HDFC Ltd for the purchase of residential houses.

For HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Residential Mortgages - March 09 - INR9,637.7m according to the payout report of 20 March 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.80% of the original pool principal and 1.29% of the current pool principal outstanding and the available credit enhancement totalled INR915.6m. The report also shows that 62.6% of the original pool balance remains outstanding as of January 2012.

For HDFC Ltd - Direct Assignment Residential Mortgages - March 09 - INR9,690m according to the payout report of 20 March 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.49% of the original pool principal and 0.93% of the current pool principal outstanding and the available credit enhancement totalled INR775.2m. The report also shows that 53.3% of the original pool balance remains outstanding as of January 2012.