Google's competitive advantage includes:

-- Leading technology and infrastructure cost structure;

-- The intellectual capital, financial capital, and technology prowess to effectively compete with potential new entrants; and

-- The ability to capitalize on its search advertising revenues and engineering expertise to explore new business areas and opportunities.

We expect R&D expense to remain in the 9% to 10% area and capital expenditures to stay below 5% (the majority related to IT infrastructure investments). We also expect ongoing acquisitions to be of moderate size to expand current capabilities. Recent acquisitions include YouTube, which provided a foothold in the fast-growing online video advertising market; DoubleClick Inc., which further expanded the company's online advertising business beyond paid search to display advertising; and AdMob, which expanded its mobile advertising capability.

The recently announced acquisition of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc. (MMI) in a cash-based transaction valued at $12.5 billion provides Google access to Motorola's base of more than 17,000 issued patents, including those related to wireless technology, which could enhance its mobile capabilities. Despite entering the handset business directly, Google indicated that it would run MMI as a separate business and maintain the openness of the Android operating system. While MMI is currently modestly unprofitable, it does not materially alter our view of Google's strong business risk profile. Over time, the transaction could enhance the Android user experience, and MMI's profitability can improve as smartphone handset volumes grow.

Robust cash generation affords Google the flexibility to make large acquisitions or pursue shareholder-friendly initiatives--if it chooses--without detracting from overall credit quality. Return on capital has averaged more than 25% over the past five years. We expect free operating cash flow ($10.7 billion generated in 2011) to benefit from the existing investments related to Google's data center build-out.

Google's financial policy is conservative, including the maintenance of a very significant net cash position and ample debt capacity. We expect the company to size and finance any share repurchases, dividends, and acquisitions in a manner consistent with our expectations, such that debt to EBITDA remains at or less than 0.75x. Operating lease-adjusted leverage of 0.4x provides substantial debt capacity within the rating. While litigation is an ongoing concern, we believe the company has ample liquidity to mitigate such risks.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Google is 'A-1+'. The following factors support Google's exceptional liquidity and significant access to capital:

-- Sources of cash are likely to substantially exceed uses over the next 24 months, while cash and marketable securities totaled about $49.3 billion as of March 31, 2012;

-- Discretionary free cash flow has averaged $8.8 billion per year over the past three years;

-- A committed $3 billion unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in June 2013; and

-- We expect Google to maintain significant net cash balances.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will sustain its leadership position in online search, display, and advertising and will generate profitable growth in emerging markets. Moreover, we expect Google to maintain modest leverage (below 0.75x), coupled with a conservative strategy of largely organic growth. A large debt-financed acquisition or significant loss of market share due to increased competition from established or emerging competitors could trigger a possible downgrade.

Our view that Google's revenues could be increasingly correlated to economic cycles as Internet advertising matures, its still relatively short track record of performing at current levels, and the evolving nature of its technology and competitive challenges currently limit a possible upgrade.

